Joe Bastianich's Eataly Wine Picks

Pasta & Pizza

2007 Brandini Dolcetto D'Alba Sivian

The plump berry and violet in this red are a great all-purpose match for pastas and pizza.

Great Fresh Pasta Recipes

Excellent Pizza Recipes

Meat

2003 Giacomo Borgogno Barolo Liste

Strong tannins and cranberry fruit help the wine pair well with charred meat.

Amazing Steaks

Delicious Pork Dishes

Vegetable

NV Ferrari Maximum Rosé Sparkling

Light, crisp and floral, this wine is ideal for grilled or steamed vegetables.

Healthy Vegetable Dishes

Fish

2009 Fontana-Fredda Gavi del Comune di Gavi

This white has lemon and lime flavors and fennel aromas, good with all kinds of fish.

Fast Fish Recipes

Panini

2009 Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo

The apricot and subtle smoky notes complement the simplicity (or complexity) of any great sandwich.

Melty Grilled Sandwiches

Birreria

Dogfish Head Indian Brown Ale

This beer is hearty enough for grilled meat.

Beer Pairings

More Wine and Food Tips:

Mario Batali's Passport to Eataly Joe Bastianich's Energizing Italian Recipes What Sommeliers Know Best