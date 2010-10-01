Joe Bastianich's Eataly Wine Picks

Joe Bastianich picks his go-to wines (plus a beer) from Eataly's lists.

Kate Krader
October 01, 2010

Pasta & Pizza

2007 Brandini Dolcetto D'Alba Sivian

The plump berry and violet in this red are a great all-purpose match for pastas and pizza.

Meat

2003 Giacomo Borgogno Barolo Liste

Strong tannins and cranberry fruit help the wine pair well with charred meat.

Vegetable

NV Ferrari Maximum Rosé Sparkling

Light, crisp and floral, this wine is ideal for grilled or steamed vegetables.

Fish

2009 Fontana-Fredda Gavi del Comune di Gavi

This white has lemon and lime flavors and fennel aromas, good with all kinds of fish.

Panini

2009 Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo

The apricot and subtle smoky notes complement the simplicity (or complexity) of any great sandwich.

Birreria

Dogfish Head Indian Brown Ale

This beer is hearty enough for grilled meat.

