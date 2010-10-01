Joe Bastianich's Eataly Wine Picks

Joe Bastianich picks his go-to wines (plus a beer) from Eataly's lists.
Pasta & Pizza
2007 Brandini Dolcetto D'Alba Sivian
The plump berry and violet in this red are a great all-purpose match for pastas and pizza.
Meat
2003 Giacomo Borgogno Barolo Liste
Strong tannins and cranberry fruit help the wine pair well with charred meat.
Vegetable
NV Ferrari Maximum Rosé Sparkling
Light, crisp and floral, this wine is ideal for grilled or steamed vegetables.
Fish
2009 Fontana-Fredda Gavi del Comune di Gavi
This white has lemon and lime flavors and fennel aromas, good with all kinds of fish.
Panini
2009 Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo
The apricot and subtle smoky notes complement the simplicity (or complexity) of any great sandwich.
Birreria
Dogfish Head Indian Brown Ale
This beer is hearty enough for grilled meat.
More Wine and Food Tips:
