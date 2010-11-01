Joanne Chang's Fastest Desserts

Prosecco + Lemon Frappé with Crushed Strawberries

For a shortcut version of one of Chang's favorite restaurant desserts, fill Champagne flutes with tiny scoops of lemon sherbet and spoonfuls of crushed, defrosted frozen sweetened strawberries, alternating layers. Top with Prosecco and serve immediately with a long spoon.

Toasted Pound Cake with Vanilla Anglaise, Raspberry Coulis and Berries

Melt vanilla ice cream and use as a sauce (an anglaise), spooning it onto dessert plates. Melt raspberry sorbet and use as another sauce (a coulis), drizzling it in a pretty pattern on the anglaise. Toast pound cake slices and place them on the plates. Dress with fresh berries and serve.

Toasted Brioche Ice-Cream Sandwiches

Do as the Italians do: Buy brioche rolls, split them in half and toast them. Fill each roll with a generous amount of ice cream and serve. Alternatively, spread the toasted rolls with jarred dulce de leche or chocolate syrup before filling with ice cream.