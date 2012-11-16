Boston Holiday Guide: Joanne Chang Ice Skates, Takes in Controversial Art

“Bristol Lounge is the perfect place to enjoy the holiday festivities without being out in the cold. You overlook the Public Garden, which is beautiful; the bar itself is nice and plush and the service is impeccable. It’s the Four Seasons so you always get treated really well.” fourseasons.com

Insider Ice-Skating: Frog Pond

“It’s not a huge rink, just a little pond, but all the trees around have Christmas lights on them and the Boston Common Christmas tree is nearby. Everyone comes in to do their shopping around here; it’s a beautiful part of the city.” bostonfrogpond.com

Go-To Holiday Shopping: Newbury Street

“Newbury Street has a good mix of the bigger-name stores plus some little boutiques. It’s one of the sights I picture when I think about the holidays in Boston: a lot of people out and about, the streets are well lit, there are nice window displays, plus it’s in the Back Bay, which is a wonderful part of the city.” newbury-st.com

“The architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro did an amazing job on the new ICA building, which opened in 2006. It used to be a little museum in the Back Bay; now it’s this stunning building on the waterfront with views of the entire city and harbor. Even for contemporary art, the curators have gone out of the box, bringing up provocative topics and getting people to notice and talk about them, like a mural [that stirred racial tensions] painted by Os Gêmeos for their exhibit this summer.” icaboston.org

Dinner with a View: Sam’s at Louis

“Next door to the ICA, Sam’s shares that amazing view, and the food itself is incredible. The new chef, Asia Mei, is just really ballsy. All of her dishes have tons of flavor.” samsatlouis.com