All the Food Jimmy Kimmel Ate and Talked About During Brooklyn Week

If you happened to miss it, Brooklyn-native and comedian Jimmy Kimmel took his Hollywood-based late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! across the country for a special five-night run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. With his house band joined by former The Late Show sidekick Paul Schaffer, Kimmel offered a hilarious run of skits and a star-studded line-up of guests, including former late night host David Letterman, shock jock Howard Stern, musicians Billy Joel and Stevie Wonder, comedians Amy Schumer and Tracy Morgan, DJ Khaled, actor Matthew Broderick, and more. But it wouldn't be a real trip to Brooklyn if you didn't stop and enjoy the food, something Kimmel was clear on from the first day he arrived.

Here is all the food Jimmy Kimmel ate and talked about during his short stay in his hometown.

Monday, October 16

During the first night of his hometown appreciation week, Kimmel enjoyed a pork sandwich with meats from Brooklyn's Landi's Pork Store and bagels sent by fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon. Off Avenue N, Landi's is a family-run market offering meats, fresh pasta and a variety of Italian dishes to go. Fallon got his bag of bagels from Bergen Bagels, which has three locations within the borough.

Thanks to @LandisBrooklyn for helping get my body into winter shape. pic.twitter.com/T7CCd77ce5 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 16, 2017

Thank you to @JimmyFallon & #FallonTonight for the real Brooklyn bagels. @IamGuillermo struggles with cream cheese. A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Tuesday, October 17

Not only did Kimmel get delicious treats from neighborhood restaurants and friends, but his Tuesday night show also featured two food-centric segments. Kelly Ripa sent a giant box of cookies from Orwasher's Bakery (known for its menu of Jewish-style breads and sweets), while Kimmel at a sandwich from Mekelberg's, a specialty food shop and craft beer bar in Clinton Hill.

Meanwhile, during a Google Home Mini product placement sketch, Kimmel traveled back in time to dinner with his family in Brooklyn to illustrate how having technology at your fingertips can settle arguments at the dinner table. During the trip to Wonton Food, viewers got a hilarious inside look at how fortune cookies (and their fortunes) are made.

Thank you for the cookies @KellyRipa - you are sweeter than diabetes #KimmelinBrooklyn A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Oct 17, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Wednesday, October 18

For Kimmel's hump day show, he turned his "Ridiculous Questions" segment on the bartenders of Brooklyn to find out whether they'd want club soda to come out of their nose and if they can spell daiquiri. Another short on-the-street series of interviews asked kids from LA and NYC about the other city. At one point, a kid from New York claimed food in Los Angeles is "fake," and that NYC has the "real" food. Seth Meyers, former Saturday Night Live head writer and current host of Late Night, sent Kimmel a Sbarro pizza and Kimmel also snacked on donut holes from Du's Donuts and Coffee, which offers New England-style cake donuts.

You are a nut @SethMeyers. I’ll save this pie for the flight home. @Sbarro pic.twitter.com/jzwiw5Y1SO — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 18, 2017

When a Michelin-starred chef sends you donuts, you eat six of them. Thanks @WylieDufresne & @Dus_Donuts! A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Oct 18, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Thursday, October 19

Beyond playfully reminding Seth Meyers that he still had his Sbarro pizza (completely untouched) and enjoying a sandwich from David Chang's Momofuku, one New York resident shared her horror story of a kid trying to eat spilled oatmeal on the subway during a subway horror stories segment. Meanwhile, in an interview with Tracy Morgan, the SNL alum joked that for Halloween he passes out liverwurst sandwiches to the Trick-or-Treaters.

Thanks for lunch @DavidChang & @MomoLongPlay - I ate this sandwich in just under four seconds #KimmelinBrooklyn A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

It’s still here @sethmeyers and fully intact. I’m saving it for a special occasion. pic.twitter.com/vUKbEQhNrA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 19, 2017

Friday, October 20

For his final day and night in Brooklyn, Kimmel got his hands on a bagel with smoked fish from Russ & Daughters, a cafe and shop that sells specialty smoked fish and a variety of deli items.

Thanks to Russ and his Daughters for the beautiful bagel and smoked fish @RussAndDaughters A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Kimmel also enjoyed a pint of Blue Marble ice cream, a certified organic ice cream made with organic grass-fed dairy, before thanking them, along with 32 other restaurants and food establishments that sent him menu items over the course of the week, during the show.

After 300 meals in Brooklyn, ice cream from @BlueMarbleBK! pic.twitter.com/pfS2xXQj3y — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 20, 2017

And as a final food farewell, Kimmel—along with his comedic nemesis Matt Damon--offered a chance to win an “Uncomfortable Dinner with Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon” through Omaze, a fundraising platform, with all proceeds benefiting Next for Autism.

And if all this sounds like a lot of food, you're right. Here's Kimmel's full roundup of his food week, in which he admits he definitely ate way too much: