Jet-Lag Wisdom

Back home, they're drinking coffee and orange juice. In your new time zone, they're having martinis. And your body is somewhere in between--exhausted, depleted, confused. Don't worry. If you're careful to watch what you eat, watch what you drink and pack a few emergency supplies in your carry-on luggage, fighting off jet lag can be easier than resetting your Rolex.

Air Travel Do's & Don'ts

Bradley A. Connor, M.D., a New York City travel-health specialist, offers these tips for beating jet lag:

Don't drink alcohol or caffeine. They promote dehydration and interfere with sleep patterns.

Do drink plenty of water. Most experts recommend 8 ounces for every hour of flying time.

Don't eat salty foods. Excessive sodium leads to dehydration.

Don't eat rich, high-fat foods, especially chocolate or anything fried--fats sap your energy and throw off your sleep cycle.

Do eat light meals with a mix of complex carbohydrates and proteins--order low-fat or vegetarian meals or bring your own fruit, vegetables and unsalted crackers or nuts. --Lily Barberio

A Model Frequent Flier

To give you an idea of how jet-setting Katie Ford is, her daughter Alessandra, who goes everywhere with her, had been around the world one-and-a-half times before her first birthday and has her own VIP frequent-flier account. Ford, the 43-year-old president and CEO of Ford Models Inc. in New York City, travels at least 10 weeks a year, attending fashion shows and scouting for Ford's Supermodel of the World contest. Logging so many miles has made her an expert on surviving jet lag. Her standard carry-on items: a meal ("Packing my own food is a must. It's usually sushi, which I live on"); bottled water ("A nonfizzy kind"); Lorac lip balm and Aquaphor moisturizer ("Necessities for high-level face care"); and a cashmere blanket, a small pillow and sleeping pills: "My new models get a speech about surviving in this business," Ford says. "You need to look good when you reach your destination, which means getting some rest however you have to do it: herbal teas, melatonin or meditation." --Monica F. Forrestall

Skin Remedies

Revitalizing products for weary travelers:

5S Refreshing Basic Solution with orange extract perks up skin ($17 for 6.7 ounces; 877-746-6357). Lancôme AromaTonic packs pure Vitamin E ($38 for 3.4 ounces; in stores). Origins Sprinkler System fights fatigue with a touch of coriander ($13.50 for 6.7 ounces; in stores). Pond's Cucumber Eye Treatments ease puffiness ($8; in stores). --M.F.F.

Jet-Lag Smoothie

This jet-lag buster combines high-carbohydrate fruit, protein-rich yogurt and lots of ice.

In a blender, combine 1 cup sliced strawberries, 1 cup sliced bananas, 1 cup fresh tangerine or orange juice, 1 cup crushed ice, 1/2 cup plain nonfat yogurt and 1 tablespoon honey. Blend on high speed until smooth and frothy. Makes 2 servings. --Grace Parisi