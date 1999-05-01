Jet-Lag Wisdom

Lily Barberio, Grace Parisi, and Monica F. Forrestall
May 01, 1999

Back home, they're drinking coffee and orange juice. In your new time zone, they're having martinis. And your body is somewhere in between--exhausted, depleted, confused. Don't worry. If you're careful to watch what you eat, watch what you drink and pack a few emergency supplies in your carry-on luggage, fighting off jet lag can be easier than resetting your Rolex.

Air Travel Do's & Don'ts
Bradley A. Connor, M.D., a New York City travel-health specialist, offers these tips for beating jet lag:
Don't drink alcohol or caffeine. They promote dehydration and interfere with sleep patterns.
Do drink plenty of water. Most experts recommend 8 ounces for every hour of flying time.
Don't eat salty foods. Excessive sodium leads to dehydration.
Don't eat rich, high-fat foods, especially chocolate or anything fried--fats sap your energy and throw off your sleep cycle.
Do eat light meals with a mix of complex carbohydrates and proteins--order low-fat or vegetarian meals or bring your own fruit, vegetables and unsalted crackers or nuts. --Lily Barberio

A Model Frequent Flier
To give you an idea of how jet-setting Katie Ford is, her daughter Alessandra, who goes everywhere with her, had been around the world one-and-a-half times before her first birthday and has her own VIP frequent-flier account. Ford, the 43-year-old president and CEO of Ford Models Inc. in New York City, travels at least 10 weeks a year, attending fashion shows and scouting for Ford's Supermodel of the World contest. Logging so many miles has made her an expert on surviving jet lag. Her standard carry-on items: a meal ("Packing my own food is a must. It's usually sushi, which I live on"); bottled water ("A nonfizzy kind"); Lorac lip balm and Aquaphor moisturizer ("Necessities for high-level face care"); and a cashmere blanket, a small pillow and sleeping pills: "My new models get a speech about surviving in this business," Ford says. "You need to look good when you reach your destination, which means getting some rest however you have to do it: herbal teas, melatonin or meditation." --Monica F. Forrestall

Skin Remedies
Revitalizing products for weary travelers:
5S Refreshing Basic Solution with orange extract perks up skin ($17 for 6.7 ounces; 877-746-6357). Lancôme AromaTonic packs pure Vitamin E ($38 for 3.4 ounces; in stores). Origins Sprinkler System fights fatigue with a touch of coriander ($13.50 for 6.7 ounces; in stores). Pond's Cucumber Eye Treatments ease puffiness ($8; in stores). --M.F.F.

Jet-Lag Smoothie
This jet-lag buster combines high-carbohydrate fruit, protein-rich yogurt and lots of ice.
In a blender, combine 1 cup sliced strawberries, 1 cup sliced bananas, 1 cup fresh tangerine or orange juice, 1 cup crushed ice, 1/2 cup plain nonfat yogurt and 1 tablespoon honey. Blend on high speed until smooth and frothy. Makes 2 servings. --Grace Parisi

