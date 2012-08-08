Jerusalem Restaurants

“A rowdy, modern restaurant that typifies everything that’s delicious and original in the current food scene. There’s some groundbreaking dishes, such as hamshuka—a deconstructed kebab—and tons of energy.”

“For both traditional Eastern European cakes and modern Israeli innovations, everybody goes to Kadosh, a fantastic bakery and café that has been around for 41 years and still has the longest lines every Friday for their babkas and burekas.”

“This restaurant in the Muslim quarter of the Old City is where you go for the very best hummus in the world, served as a meal on its own. The place has fed locals for generations.”

“Original, charming and very peaceful, this restaurant is in a little village in the Judean Hills, some 20 minutes outside the city—it looks like a Middle Eastern version of a Tuscan village. The owners are a married couple: Michal Baranes, who comes from Jewish-Moroccan ancestry, and Yaakov Barhum, who is a Muslim from a nearby village. They work harmoniously, cooking incredible cross-cultural food.”

Azura and Rachmo

“These two brilliant restaurants in Jerusalem’s Machane Yehuda market have been around since the 1950s. They serve Arab and Sephardic food as it should be, with great attention to detail yet in the most informal environment. The hummus, kibbe and stuffed vegetables are all heavenly.”