Jerry Traunfeld's Fast Snacks

At Seattle's Poppy, chef Jerry Traunfeld creates America's best happy hour with samplings of five snacks for $5.
Cheese toasts
Make small toasts with walnut bread or other dark bread. Top with fig jam, blue cheese and a few thyme leaves.
Citrus salad
Gently toss satsuma or clementine sections with oil-cured black olives and coarsely chopped fresh mint.
Piquillo tapas
Toss thinly sliced roasted piquillo peppers with Italian parsley leaves and whole Marcona almonds.
