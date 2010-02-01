Jerry Traunfeld's Fast Snacks

At Seattle's Poppy, chef Jerry Traunfeld creates America's best happy hour with samplings of five snacks for $5.

February 01, 2010

Cheese toasts

Make small toasts with walnut bread or other dark bread. Top with fig jam, blue cheese and a few thyme leaves.

Citrus salad

Gently toss satsuma or clementine sections with oil-cured black olives and coarsely chopped fresh mint.

Piquillo tapas

Toss thinly sliced roasted piquillo peppers with Italian parsley leaves and whole Marcona almonds.

