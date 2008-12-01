Jeffrey Alan Marks’s Favorite Kitchen Accent Pieces

Designer Jeffrey Alan Marks on easy upgrades: “Something as simple as displaying beautiful china can change the feel of a room.”
Courtesy of Kate Spade
Crystal
On the countertop, Marks displays pieces like Kate Spade’s “Larabee Dot” crystal sugar bowl and creamer set. $100; macys.com.
Courtesy of Urban Archaeology
Pendant Fixture
“Hudson” from Urban Archaeology. From $845; 212-431-4646 or urbanarchaeology.com.
Courtesy of Sugatsune
Oversize Pulls
Stainless steel FT pull from Sugatsune. From $30; 800-562-5267 or sugatsune.com.
Courtesy of Léon Bernard
Beveled Knobs
Big knobs make a statement, says Marks, who chose a nickel Deco one from Léon Bernard. $76; 310-827-6600 or thegoldenlion.com.