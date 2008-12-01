Jeffrey Alan Marks’s Favorite Kitchen Accent Pieces

Courtesy of Kate Spade

Crystal

On the countertop, Marks displays pieces like Kate Spade’s “Larabee Dot” crystal sugar bowl and creamer set. $100; macys.com.

Courtesy of Urban Archaeology

Pendant Fixture

“Hudson” from Urban Archaeology. From $845; 212-431-4646 or urbanarchaeology.com.

Courtesy of Sugatsune

Oversize Pulls

Stainless steel FT pull from Sugatsune. From $30; 800-562-5267 or sugatsune.com.

Courtesy of Léon Bernard

Beveled Knobs

Big knobs make a statement, says Marks, who chose a nickel Deco one from Léon Bernard. $76; 310-827-6600 or thegoldenlion.com.