Japanese Restaurants in New York City

Food & Wine
November 01, 2009

Aburiya Kinnosuke

At this robata, chefs grill foods on skewers in the heat of a charcoal fire. The lunch deals are a bargain.

EN Japanese Brasserie

Tofu is the specialty of this izakaya (Japanese-style pub). The soybean curd is made fresh every hour-and-a-half and served in myriad ways. The best: all on its own.

Kyoya

Chef Chikara Sono serves exquisitely conceived and crafted menus of small plates at this kaiseki restaurant.

Matsugen

Star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten co-owns this soba shrine.

Soba-ya

The laminated photo menus and generic blond-wood tables belie the quality of the noodles.

Soto

A sublime kaiseki restaurant created by F&W Best New Chef 1997 Sotohiro Kosugi.

Yakitori Totto

The great French chef Eric Ripert loves the skewered, grilled chicken esoterica, like hearts and cartilage.

Study of Japanese Food

Understanding TofuUnderstanding TofuUnderstanding RobataUnderstanding RobataUnderstanding YakitoriUnderstanding Yakitori
Understanding SobaUnderstanding Soba Understanding KaisekiUnderstanding Kaiseki Japanese RecipesJapanese Recipes

