Japanese Restaurants in New York City

At this robata, chefs grill foods on skewers in the heat of a charcoal fire. The lunch deals are a bargain.

Tofu is the specialty of this izakaya (Japanese-style pub). The soybean curd is made fresh every hour-and-a-half and served in myriad ways. The best: all on its own.

Chef Chikara Sono serves exquisitely conceived and crafted menus of small plates at this kaiseki restaurant.

Star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten co-owns this soba shrine.

The laminated photo menus and generic blond-wood tables belie the quality of the noodles.

A sublime kaiseki restaurant created by F&W Best New Chef 1997 Sotohiro Kosugi.

The great French chef Eric Ripert loves the skewered, grilled chicken esoterica, like hearts and cartilage.

