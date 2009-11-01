Japanese Restaurants in New York City

Aburiya Kinnosuke
At this robata, chefs grill foods on skewers in the heat of a charcoal fire. The lunch deals are a bargain.
EN Japanese Brasserie
Tofu is the specialty of this izakaya (Japanese-style pub). The soybean curd is made fresh every hour-and-a-half and served in myriad ways. The best: all on its own.
Kyoya
Chef Chikara Sono serves exquisitely conceived and crafted menus of small plates at this kaiseki restaurant.
Matsugen
Star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten co-owns this soba shrine.
Soba-ya
The laminated photo menus and generic blond-wood tables belie the quality of the noodles.
Soto
A sublime kaiseki restaurant created by F&W Best New Chef 1997 Sotohiro Kosugi.
Yakitori Totto
The great French chef Eric Ripert loves the skewered, grilled chicken esoterica, like hearts and cartilage.
