Japanese Made Simple

For the following recipes, opt for Japanese soy sauce (shoyu), which is widely available at supermarkets. Shoyu is sweeter and less salty than Chinese soy sauce. The other Japanese ingredients called formiso paste, pickled ginger, bonito (dried fish) flakes, shiso leaves, mirin, panko bread crumbs, chuka soba noodles and nori (seaweed) flakesare sold at many large supermarkets, as well as specialty shops and Asian markets.