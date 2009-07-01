Japanese Knife Guide: Winning Brands

American cooks have gone mad for lightweight, supersharp Japanese chef’s knives. F&W tested more than 100 widely available ones to find the best.

July 01, 2009

Shun Knife

Shun

Based in Seki City, the home of samurai sword–making, Shun makes comfortable, gracefully sharp knives, particularly the Classic Series’s 7-inch santoku ($144.95 on Williams Sonoma) and 8-inch chef’s knife/gyuto ($144.95 on Williams Sonoma).

 Kyocera Knife

Kyocera

The blades contain zirconium oxide, a hard ceramic used in race-car brake pads; it makes knives like this 5.5-inch Classic Series santoku wear-resistant ($35.60 on Amazon).

Global Knife

Global

Lightweight perforated handles and the fluid action of the slender blades are both impressive, especially on the elegant G-2 8-inch chef’s knife/gyuto ($89 on Amazon). Mac Knife

Mac

Endorsed by chefs Thomas Keller and Eric Ripert, these knives have strong, sharp blades—like the Professional Series 8.5-inch chef’s knife/gyuto ($155.95 on Amazon).

 

