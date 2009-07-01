Japanese Knife Guide: Winning Brands

© Nancy Stanton Talcott

Shun

Based in Seki City, the home of samurai sword–making, Shun makes comfortable, gracefully sharp knives, particularly the Classic Series’s 7-inch santoku ($144.95 on Williams Sonoma) and 8-inch chef’s knife/gyuto ($144.95 on Williams Sonoma).

© Katie Shaw

Kyocera

The blades contain zirconium oxide, a hard ceramic used in race-car brake pads; it makes knives like this 5.5-inch Classic Series santoku wear-resistant ($35.60 on Amazon).

© Ysabel Gonzalez and Jack Bevington

Global

Lightweight perforated handles and the fluid action of the slender blades are both impressive, especially on the elegant G-2 8-inch chef’s knife/gyuto ($89 on Amazon).

© Harold Arimoto

Mac

Endorsed by chefs Thomas Keller and Eric Ripert, these knives have strong, sharp blades—like the Professional Series 8.5-inch chef’s knife/gyuto ($155.95 on Amazon).

More Great Knife Tips & Recommendations:

Japanese Knife Guide Japanese Chef’s Knives F&W’s Knife Guide