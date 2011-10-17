J a m s B o o k s R e s t a u r a n t s N e w s

A Stirring Tribute

At Mountain Fruit, every batch of jam is slow cooked and hand stirred, just as it would be at home ($5.50 for 10 ounces; 800-401-9588).

Cameron Crazy

Can anyone resist Cameron Diaz? Not chef Norman Van Aken, who created the Asian menu for Bambú, the restaurant that she co-owns in Miami Beach (1661 Meridian Ave.).

Spice Boy

While abroad, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten fell for the sweet, hot, earthy flavor of long peppers, so he had International Spice House, his favorite importer, track them down--in Indonesia ($20 per pound; 516-942-7248).

Buzz

Art imitates life--and, sometimes, food. An exhibit at the San Francisco International Airport showcases a jewel-box-like tea caddy and other tea-related pieces. At the 2000 Winter Antiques Show in New York, The Nantucket Historical Association displays scrimshaw pie crimpers. And next month the Getty Center in Los Angeles will re-create a French Baroque sugar sculpture.

The Quick Cook

Giuliano Hazan, who wrote The Classic Pasta Cookbook, wants Americans to be able to cook like they do in Italy--even when life is hectic. So each recipe in his new book, Every Night Italian, can be prepared in a hurry ($25; Scribner).

BY MONICA F. FORRESTALL