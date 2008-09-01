Jamie Oliver’s Gardening Sources

Chef Jamie Oliver on home-grown ingredients: “Growing your own food is the way to move forward, and it’s really therapeutic.”
Implementations
This British company sells handmade, rust-proof copper gardening tools. implementations.co.uk.
Johnny’s Selected Seeds
This Maine-based mail-order company added almost 200 new seeds to its extensive catalog this year. johnnyseeds.com.
The Natural Gardening Company
Founded in 1986, America’s first certified-organic nursery sells seedlings as well as seeds. naturalgardening.com.
Seeds of Change
An excellent resource for heirloom seeds and seedlings. A tool on the website lets users keep online gardening records. seedsofchange.com.