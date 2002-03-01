Island Escape: Travel Small Wonder

Dunmore Beach Club on Harbour Island in the Bahamas has aspirations to become a culinary destination, a grand ambition for an intimate, 14-cottage, pink-sand hideaway set on an island so small it takes longer to eat lunch there than to stroll across it. But owner Tony Shogren won't be deterred: He recently brought in winemaker Luc Morlet of Peter Michael Winery to show off his wares, and he's making plans to showcase celebrated American winemakers and chefs during other weekend events. There's already a reason for food lovers to come to Dunmore: Richard Hamilton, 34, the resort's chef and general manager. Hamilton's repertoire runs from enhanced French standards (leek, potato and truffle soup) to island-fusion creations (grilled-papaya-marinated-duck hash) to down-home classics (lemon meringue pie). Shogren is determined to make his flower-bedecked retreat better than ever while keeping it as secluded as ever, so he should hope word of all that good cooking doesn't draw flotillas to the Harbour Island docks (from $445 per night; 242-333-2200).