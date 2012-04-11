Irresistible Cheese Dishes

Sonoma cheesemaker Laura Chenel was the first to produce French-style goat cheese in America. But she uses many different cheeses—Fontina, Manchego, feta—in these wine-friendly recipes.
Leek and Gruyère Tart 35 min
Baked Pasta with Four Cheeses 35 min
Scrambled Eggs with Goat Cheese 15 min
Sweet Pepper Salad with Manchego 20 min
Artichoke and Goat Cheese Bruschetta 30 min
Broccoli and Cauliflower Gratin 35 min
Cheddar Toasts with Red Onions 35 min
Shrimp and Feta Salad 30 min
Three-Cheese Linguine with Chicken 35 min
Warm Potato Salad with Blue Cheese 35 min
Laura Chenel's Chèvre, 707-996-4477.