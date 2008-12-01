Iron Chef Potluck Party

Choose a theme ingredient one week in advance— fresh ginger, say, or carrots. Assign a course to each guest, asking them to prepare a dish with that ingredient. At the end of the night, vote for your favorite dish, with the winner earning the title of Iron Potluck Chef.
