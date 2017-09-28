'Irma' Is a Collaboration Brew to Raise Money for Hurricane Relief

Beers brewed to support a cause have become regular sights on the often locally-focused craft beer scene. But few causes hit home like this one, literally: After the Coppertail Brewing Company and the rest of the Tampa area found itself in the path of Hurricane Irma, Coppertail and other local breweries banded together to create a collaboration beer to raise money for those affected by the storm.

IRMA IPA was a collaborative effort from Coppertail, Green Bench Brewing and 7th Sun Brewery – all of which are in the Tampa Bay region – where 100 percent of proceeds will go to Feeding Florida, the state's network of food banks. To make sure more funds are able to get to people in need, even the ingredients and packaging – grains, hops, cans, label, etc – were donated. "Some of these companies aren't even anywhere near Florida, but they want to help," Bailey told Tampa Bay's ABC Action News. Later, other breweries throughout the state – in Jacksonville, Palm Beach and Miami – signed on to brew the beer, also with all proceeds going to hurricane relief efforts. In total, it's projected the beer could raise as much as $18,000.

As for the beer itself, IRMA has a bit of a concept to it beyond simply supporting Feeding Florida. The IPA was brewed with four different varieties of hops – Idaho-7, Rakau, Mosaic and Amarillo – which, as you may have already noticed, the first letter of each spells out "IRMA." "It pretty much took on its own life after that," explained Bailey.

Irma IPA will be released on October 11 in both cans and on draft at all the breweries involved. Of course, you also don't have to drink any beer whatsoever to support Feeding Florida: The organization is currently accepting donations from beer lovers, teetotalers and everyone in between.