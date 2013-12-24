FOOD & WINE™ app for iPad® Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Where can I download the FOOD & WINE iPad® app?

You can download the FREE app from the Apple App Store:

Click here to download the FOOD & WINE app for free!

What is included with the free FOOD & WINE iPad® app downloaded from the Apple App Store?

This app gives you the ability to download the free preview issue and purchase, store and read digital issues through iTunes. You can store as many digital issues as you'd like within the same FOOD & WINE app. This app also allows current subscribers to the U.S. print edition of the magazine to download free digital issues published during their print-subscription term, and provides digital subscription options for those who are not print subscribers. Subscribers also get FREE access to additional content.

How do I get an issue of FOOD & WINE in the app?

If you are an existing subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE magazine and do not have a username and password to sign into the FOOD & WINE app on your iPad®, follow the steps below:

1. Download the FOOD & WINE application from the App Store.

2. Launch the app and tap on the "I AM A SUBSCRIBER" button.

3. On the next screen, tap "I AM A PRINT SUBSCRIBER."

4. On the next screen, tap "I HAVE NOT REGISTERED MY PRINT SUBSCRIPTION."

5. Verify your subscriber status by entering your current subscriber information.

6. Once we verify your account and you follow the prompts, including establishing an account password, you will see a confirmation page.

7. Return to the FOOD & WINE app, and tap on the button on the "I AM A PRINT SUBSCRIBER" page that says "I HAVE REGISTERED MY PRINT SUBSCRIPTION."

8. After signing-in, tap the "TAKE ME TO THE STORE" button.

9. Tap to your Library to see the latest issues for download. You will also see all other digital issues that your print subscription entitles you to. Tap "Download" on the issue of your choice and the content will be downloaded directly to your iPad®.

If you are an existing subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE Magazine and already have a username and password to sign into the FOOD & WINE app on your tablet, follow steps 7-9 shown above.

If you are not currently a subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE Magazine and wish to purchase a single, digital issue on the iPad® , follow the steps below to download an issue:

1. Download the FOOD & WINE application from the App Store.

2. Launch the app and tap on "I'M JUST BROWSING."

3. In the store, simply tap on the issue you want.

4. You will be asked to confirm your in-app purchase through iTunes.

5. Tap "Buy" or "Free" to complete your request, and the issue will then be downloaded to your device and automatically stored to your iPad®.

If you are not currently a subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE Magazine and wish to purchase a digital subscription on the iPad®, follow the steps below:

1. Download the FOOD & WINE application from the App Store.

2. Launch the app and tap "I WOULD LIKE TO SUBSCRIBE" to access the subscription options.

3. Simply tap on the option you want — either $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year.

4. You will be asked to confirm your in-app purchase through iTunes.

5. You will also be given the option to review subscription settings and manage the subscription automatic renewal feature.

6. Tap "Buy" to complete your request, and the current issue will appear in your Library.

7. To access the issue, simply tap the issue and the content will be downloaded to your device and automatically stored to your iPad®.

I've downloaded the FOOD & WINE app, but can't locate it on my iPad®.

For iPad® with iOS5 or higher, the app will download to Newsstand, which is its own icon on the iPad® desktop. Tap the Newsstand icon and the FOOD & WINE app will be on the Newsstand shelf.

For iPad® running a version lower than iOS5, the FOOD & WINE app will download to the iPad® desktop.

I completed a mandatory update of the FOOD & WINE app, but now none of the issues that I had previously downloaded/purchased are showing in my Library. Why is that, and how do I restore the missing issues?

As of September 17, 2012, all digital issues of FOOD & WINE were moved over to a new and improved eReader platform that allows for enhanced sharing and bookmarking and a better reading experience.

After updating the FOOD & WINE app, launch the app to go to the FOOD & WINE Library and follow the below steps.

If you are an existing subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE Magazine, and already have a username and password, sign into the FOOD & WINE app on your iPad® by tapping the "Sign In" button located in the upper left-hand corner of the Library. After signing-in, you can re-download older issues that you previously had access to if you wish (there is no additional charge). You will still be able to restore your downloads at a later date if you choose to do so.

If you are not currently a subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE Magazine, but have purchased a digital subscription plan through iTunes, tap the library icon. Click on the wheel icon in the top right hand corner and tap "Restore All Purchases" button. If you wish to restore all purchases, tap Restore" amd then enter your Apple ID and password.

If you are an existing print subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE Magazine, and do not have a username and password to sign into the FOOD & WINE app on your iPad®, or if you wish to purchase a digital subscription plan through iTunes, please refer to the "How do I get an issue of FOOD & WINE in the app" section.

I am a FOOD & WINE magazine subscriber. Can I get FOOD & WINE digital issues as part of my print subscription?

Yes, current subscribers to the U.S. print edition are now able to download the iPad® edition from within the app at no additional cost for the duration of their print subscription term. Please refer to the "How do I get an issue of FOOD & WINE in the app?" section for upgrade instructions.

How much does each digital edition cost?

If you are an existing subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE magazine, you can download the digital edition for free for the duration of your current print subscription term.

If you are not currently a subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE magazine, digital issues up to and including October 2013 are $3.99 each. Starting with the November 2013 issue, digital issues will be $5.99. You can buy additional digital issues of FOOD & WINE within the app as they become available. Some issues will be available at a special price for a limited time.

Subscriptions plans are also available. There is a $1.99 monthly option, and a $19.99 yearly option. Both options will automatically renew until canceled. Additional details are provided during the purchase and confirmation process.

What is included with each digital issue?

You'll find an extraordinary number of recipes—with gorgeous food photographs—plus wine pairings and advice on new restaurants, travel destinations and entertaining.

How frequently are digital issues published?

Prior to 2012, 8 special digital issues were available for download. Beginning in January 2012, new digital issues are published monthly.

How do I know when a new digital issue is available?

You can opt into receiving a notification when each new issue is available. To do this, tap on your iPad® settings, and then tap on "Notifications." Tap on the FOOD & WINE iPad® settings and set Notification Center to "On".

In order to read the new issue, you must purchase or download a single copy within the app.

Can I buy only a FOOD & WINE digital subscription?

Yes, digital subscription plans are now available. Please refer to the "How do I get an issue of FOOD & WINE in the app?" section for upgrade instructions.

Does the digital issue expire?

No. Once you purchase a digital issue, or download an issue as part of your subscription, it's yours to keep.

Can I share the digital issue with friends?

Currently there is a sharing option available for recipe pages. You can share recipes featured in the iPad® with friends via Facebook, Twitter and email.

Why won't my FOOD & Wine iPad® issue download?

It may take longer to download depending on your Wi-Fi Internet connection. We recommend not using 3G connections, as it will take longer and may time out, requiring you to start the download over again.

For best results, please disable your iPad®'s Auto Lock function while downloading your issue. If your iPad® goes into "sleep" mode during a download, it will not resume the download until it is no longer "sleeping." If this happens, the download will continue from the spot where the iPad® went into "sleep" mode.

Also, if the Internet connection is lost, the download will need to be started over.

If you started a download from the in-App Store that either fails or gets canceled, you can restart the download by going to the Library tab and tapping the Download button on the issue.

For technical questions or to report a problem downloading the app, contact aepmobileapps@timeinc.com.

How do I delete an issue?

You can delete an issue by opening the FOOD & WINE app and tapping on the Library icon where all of your iPad® issues will be stored. Once you're in the Library, tap on the wheel button in the right hand corner and tap "Remove Issues from iPad®". Tap on the cover associated with the issue you want to remove, tap the "Remove" button, and it will be deleted.

You can re-download a previously deleted issue. Current print subscribers who have a username and password should open the FOOD & WINE app and tap on the "Sign In" button located at the upper left hand corner of the Library. All deleted issues will still be visible and subscribers should tap on the "Download" button associated with whichever issue they would like to restore free of charge. Those who either have a subscription or who have purchased a single issue through iTunes should open the FOOD & WINE app and tap on the wheel button located at the upper right hand corner of the Library. When prompted, tap the "Restore all purchases" option to download previously deleted issues again free of charge.

Will deleting an issue free up storage space on my iPad®?

Yes. You can access it again at any time by re-downloading the issue, free of charge.

Why is it taking so long to sync or back up my iPad®?

Each issue of FOOD & WINE is fairly large and can add time to your iPad® syncing or backing up. To avoid this, you can either delete your issues prior to backing up or you can manually cancel the backup process during the start of the iPad® sync process. If you only want to sync your iPad®, you can continue to do that after you cancel the backup process.

If you decide to delete an issue, you should open the app and tap on the Library icon where all of your FOOD & WINE iPad® issues will be stored. Once you're in the Library, touch and hold the issue you want to delete until an "X" comes up in the issue's top left hand corner. Tap the "X" and your issue will be deleted from your Library.

For other questions about digital issues, contact Customer Service: digital@foodandwine.customersvc.com or call 800/520-4232.

For questions about the print magazine, contact Customer Service: foodandwine.com/customerservice or call 800-333-6569.

Click here to view legal and privacy information

iPad® is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.