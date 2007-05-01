International Waters

Via Natural

Brazil

Bottled from a spring in Sandovalina, this water has a nicely rounded flavor.

Glenlivet Speyside Water

Scotland

The most pure-tasting bottle we tried; from the Glenlivet whisky house’s water source.

Finé

Japan

Filtered through layers of volcanic rock in Fuji, this water has faint mineral notes.

Cape Karoo

South Africa

This supersmooth water from Paarl claims to be the same pH level as the human body.

Icelandic Glacial

Iceland

The source for this clean-tasting water: a lava rock-covered spring.

Fred

United States

Known for its flask-shaped bottle, this fresh-tasting water comes from New York’s Catskill Mountains.