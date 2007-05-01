International Waters

There’s been a deluge of new bottled waters—each with its own special spiel.
Via Natural
Brazil
Bottled from a spring in Sandovalina, this water has a nicely rounded flavor.
Glenlivet Speyside Water
Scotland
The most pure-tasting bottle we tried; from the Glenlivet whisky house’s water source.
Finé
Japan
Filtered through layers of volcanic rock in Fuji, this water has faint mineral notes.
Cape Karoo
South Africa
This supersmooth water from Paarl claims to be the same pH level as the human body.
Icelandic Glacial
Iceland
The source for this clean-tasting water: a lava rock-covered spring.
Fred
United States
Known for its flask-shaped bottle, this fresh-tasting water comes from New York’s Catskill Mountains.