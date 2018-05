I'm a soup lover, but I rarely have the time to let the pot simmer for hours on the stove. So I'm glad to report that I've discovered the secret of quick soups: powerful ingredients that add instant flavor. In these recipes, smoked trout gives depth to a lightly creamy chowder, chorizo sausage fires up a shellfish stew and garlic oil adds punch to bean soup-- and each of these main-course soups can be on the table in 30 minutes or less.