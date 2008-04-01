Insider Favorites: Wines for Impromptu Entertaining

2005 Selbach-Oster Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett ($20)

“There’s always a Riesling in my fridge,” says Tyree, who favors German ones for their versatility and loves to drink them with Chinese takeout.

NV Jean Vesselle Oeil de Perdrix Brut ($45)

Named “eye of the partridge” for its pink color, this refreshing Champagne is “good for any occasion, really: breakfast, lunch or dinner,” says Tyree.

2006 Melville Estate Pinot Noir ($32)

Even wine insiders are feeling Burgundy sticker shock and turning to less pricey options, like this cherry-scented Pinot from Santa Barbara.