Insider Favorites: Wines for Impromptu Entertaining

Scott Tyree, wine buyer for the retail division of Chicago auction house Hart Davis Hart Wine Co., divulges a few bottles he always keeps in his cellar:
2005 Selbach-Oster Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett ($20)
“There’s always a Riesling in my fridge,” says Tyree, who favors German ones for their versatility and loves to drink them with Chinese takeout.
NV Jean Vesselle Oeil de Perdrix Brut ($45)
Named “eye of the partridge” for its pink color, this refreshing Champagne is “good for any occasion, really: breakfast, lunch or dinner,” says Tyree.
2006 Melville Estate Pinot Noir ($32)
Even wine insiders are feeling Burgundy sticker shock and turning to less pricey options, like this cherry-scented Pinot from Santa Barbara.