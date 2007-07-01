Inside Scoop on Restaurants

Favorite Aperitif

33% said Champagne. Michael Tusk at Quince in San Francisco likes Champagne Drappier’s bracingly bone-dry Brut Nature.

Kitchen Casualties

Chefs have announced a moratorium on the following items.

White chocolate "It’s insipid, cloying, waxy. It drives me batty," says Gabriel Frasca of the Straight Wharf in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Microgreens "They’re a waste of seed," says Edward Lee of 610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky. "They’re expensive and highly perishable."

Canned ingredients "I was fed canned green beans and fruit salad my entire childhood. It was disgusting," says Damon Wise of New York City’s Craft.

Favorite Type of Sushi

23% Hamachi and uni tied for top choice, followed by unagi (17%). Kohada (shad) is preferred by Masaharu Morimoto of NYC’s Morimoto.

Peer Review

Best Restaurateur

Danny Meyer "He builds great restaurants through the old-fashioned mix of good food and personal service," says Robert Gadsby of Noé in Los Angeles.

Mario Batali "You feel his presence in all his establishments," says Anne Quatrano of Atlanta’s Bacchanalia.

Wolfgang Puck "He successfully does very refined cuisine and fast food," says Eric Ripert of NYC’s Le Bernardin.

Most Respected Chefs

Ferran Adrià The legendary Spanish chef’s hyper-experimental cooking has made him world-famous.

Michel Bras "Everything he cooks with comes from within a small radius of his Laguiole, France, restaurant, from the beef to the 300 herbs and flowers," says Ken Oringer of Boston’s Clio.

Thomas Keller His American playfulness paired with his exacting French technique are unrivaled.