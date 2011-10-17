I n n s B o o k s T o u r s N e w s

Cannes Do

When the movie deal is done and the Cannes Film Festival is over, head to the Languedoc and chef Franck Subileau's La Bastide des Senteurs. This lovely restaurant and nine-bedroom inn is an ideal place to recover (011-33-4-66-60-24-45).

A Paddler's Repast

Paddle up an appetite in British Columbia during Butterfield & Robinson's new five-day Moveable Feast. You'll kayak, walk and bike from Victoria to Vancouver, stopping at oyster farms and wineries along the way ($3,950 per person; 800-678-1147).

Go Tea

Tea bags in travel-ready matchboxes from Steep are the antidote to tea ennui. Just try brewing a cup of Stupid Love (peach), Urban Catnip (green tea and mint) or Corduroy Hips (green tea and vanilla) with a straight face ($12 for a set of 15 matchboxes; 800-STEEPCO).

Minimalist Chic

Fans of froufrou and faux Regency should avoid Herbert Ypma's Hip Hotels, which tours the creations of such forward thinkers as Ian Schrager of L.A.'s Mondrian, and André Balazs of Manhattan's Mercer hotel (Thames and Hudson; $30).

Three-Tsar Rating

When Radisson's Song of Flower docks in St. Petersburg in July, passengers can visit Catherine Palace, then return to the ship to dine like tsars--Tsar Alexander II, Tsarevitch Alexander III and Kaiser Wilhelm I, to be precise--at a re-creation of a famous feast (800-285-1835).

Strategy

For travelers who crave the comforts of home, London-based Go Native rents some 150 residences. Bonus: each owner supplies an insider's list of restaurants, complete with tips on how to score tough reservations (from $800 per week; 011-44-171-221-2028).