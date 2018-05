Fresh rambutan, a hairy Asian fruit with soft, rose-scented flesh, is now being legally shipped to the continental U.S. from Hawaii, thanks to a new technology that uses electricity to zap bacteria. Melissa's is the first large distributor to utilize "electronic pasteurization," not just for rambutan but for longan and rainbow papaya and, come fall, mangosteen and atemoya. Keep an eye out for these exotic new fruits in the supermarket produce aisle (800-588-0151 or www.melissas.com).