Ingredient Trend | Sea Salt

Food & Wine
January 01, 2003

The newest sea salts are full of local color. The Hawaiian salt from chef Ming Tsai's Blue Ginger line gets its pink hue from clay deposits in the soil ($4; Target stores). The snow-white flakes from Stonewall Kitchens are harvested off Bailey's Island in Maine ($10; 800-207-JAMS). Victoria Gourmet's quartet includes pink-and-gray salt from Utah, soft white Anglesey salt from Wales, gray Celtic salt from Brittany and coarse, off-white Trapani salt from Sicily, ground using old stone wheels ($58; 800-403-8981).

Monica F. Forrestall

