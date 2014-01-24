Ingredient: Sublime Butter

Cooking with cultured butter (traditionally made with fermented cream) used to mean buying a pricey European import. But American versions, now widely available in supermarkets, are just as luxurious and full-flavored. Here F&W's Grace Parisi uses her favorite brand, Organic Valley, based in Wisconsin, to dot on bass fillets and slather on garlic bread.

Taste Test: Supermarket Butter

F&W editors tasted over 20 butters (both salted and unsalted ones and even a goat's-milk variety) and picked Organic Valley's Cultured Unsalted Sweet Cream as having the freshest butter flavor.