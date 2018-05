A slew of newly imported jams from Europe and Canada are so good they transcend toast. Inspired by these all-natural, emphatically chunky and not-too-sugary preserves, F&W’s Grace Parisi got creative in the kitchen with her favorite variety, strawberry, using it in a jam and bread pudding and in a subtly sweet glazed pork.

Taste Test

Strawberry Preserves

F&W editors tasted 15 strawberry preserves and jams available at the supermarket and rated France’s Bonne Maman as the best ($3 for 13 ounces).