Ingredient - Jarring Thoughts | Robert Lambert condiments

After a gig, caterer Robert Lambert was stuck with 50 pounds of grapes from a fruit centerpiece. Not wanting to waste such good produce, he pickled the black grapes in Pinot Noir syrup and the green grapes in Chardonnay syrup. Thus was born a fabulous new line of condiments. The slightly tart and sweet grapes would exalt any pâté-and-cheese plate. The syrups, in flavors like Rangpur lime, blood orange, bergamot and white ginger, can enliven a holiday marinade, and the cranberry-raspberry relish is a delicious alternative to the canned stuff (from $9 per jar; www.robertlambert.com). Two other outstanding condiments are New England Cranberry's cranberry chutney and its cranberry pepper jelly, perfect for day-after-Thanksgiving sandwiches (from $6 per jar; 800-410-2892).

Susan Choung