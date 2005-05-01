Ingredient: Falafel Mix

Who knew that falafel mix was so versatile? You can use it to encrust chicken, replace bread crumbs in meatballs or flavor pecans, as in the recipes here from F&W's Grace Parisi. Falafel mixes are made from chickpeas but each brand has its own texture and flavor; some have more spices than others, usually a blend of coriander, garlic, parsley and cayenne. A few brands also include other flours, like potato. F&W tested several varieties and picked our favorites.

Taste-Test Stars

FALAFEL MIX

Casbah All Natural Mix $2 for 10 ounces.

Manischewitz Falafel Mix $3 for 6.4 ounces.

Near East Vegetarian Mix $2 for 6 ounces.