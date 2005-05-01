Ingredient: Falafel Mix

Food & Wine
May 01, 2005

Who knew that falafel mix was so versatile? You can use it to encrust chicken, replace bread crumbs in meatballs or flavor pecans, as in the recipes here from F&W's Grace Parisi. Falafel mixes are made from chickpeas but each brand has its own texture and flavor; some have more spices than others, usually a blend of coriander, garlic, parsley and cayenne. A few brands also include other flours, like potato. F&W tested several varieties and picked our favorites.

Taste-Test Stars

FALAFEL MIX

Casbah All Natural Mix $2 for 10 ounces.

Manischewitz Falafel Mix $3 for 6.4 ounces.

Near East Vegetarian Mix $2 for 6 ounces.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up