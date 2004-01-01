Ingredient: Buffalo Stakes

With one-third fewer calories than beef and a quarter as much fat, bison appeals to almost every type of dieter. Cable TV mogul Ted Turner sees promise in the trend: Two years ago, he launched Ted's Montana Grill, specializing in bison burgers and other buffalo dishes: The chain has 16 locations and is still expanding. At the Fort restaurant in Colorado, sales of buffalo are four times those of beef; F&W tasters loved the ultratender buffalo filet, now available by mail order ($108 for 2 lb.; 303-697-9831 or www.forttradingco.com). Based in Wyoming and Kansas, the Buffalo Guys have started selling their juicy hot dogs ($22 for 3 lb.) and succulent short ribs ($20 for 4 lb.) and are about to introduce a Buffaloaf (888-330-8686 or www.thebuffaloguys.com).