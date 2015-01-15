Indulge in Napa Valley Restaurant Month

Photo Courtesy of Napa Valley

As some of the Napa Valley's finest eateries re-vamp in January 2015, Napa Valley Restaurant Month has moved to February, and with it comes an incredible selection of special culinary offerings that reflect the season and only happen once a year. Come sip, sup and savor the valley's finest cuisine and wines throughout February 2015.

The Napa Valley offers more Michelin-star rated restaurants per capita than any other wine region in the world and Napa Valley Restaurant Month offers are available up and down the valley. More than 30 of the valley's celebrated restaurants and resorts will showcase artisanal foods and the creativity of the area's renowned chefs with special multi-course Restaurant Month menus and offers. Dining offers often include optional wine pairings for a perfect marriage of wine and food that can only be found in the Napa Valley.

Valentine's weekend, February 13 – 16, 2015, is excluded from most offers and visitors are encouraged to review any date or other restrictions within each offer.

Napa Valley Restaurant Month highlights include:

Napa

• Chef Tyler Rodde of acclaimed Oenotri offers a tour of Italy each week featuring a three-course dinner highlighting a specific Italian region. Each dinner will include a salad, pasta and dessert for $39 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity.

• The Boonfly Café at the Carneros Inn features a three-course dinner for $29 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity, featuring cuisine that is based on the agricultural heritage of the region.

• The Thomas at Fagiani's offers Michelin-starred chef Brad Farmerie's three-course dinner for $35 per person with an optional "$20.15" beverage pairing, exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Yountville

• Chef Victor Scargle of Lucy Restaurant & Bar at Bardessono offers a two-course lunch for $25 per person with an optional wine pairing, exclusive of tax and gratuity. Lucy Restaurant & Bar features fresh, innovative garden-inspired cuisine that embodies the Bardessono modern aesthetic and eco-spirit. Offer available Monday through Saturday.

• In the same spirit of late night dining in France, Thomas Keller's Bouchon Bistro offers a "Late Night Dine & Drink," featuring three classic dishes appropriately paired with beverages each night between 9 and 11 p.m. Offers include Croque Madame & White Apron Ale for $20 per person, Duck Confit & Vin de Carafe for $25 per person, and Steak Frites & Vin de Carafe for $40 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity.

St. Helena/Rutherford

• For those who cannot wait until February, the city of St. Helena offers a Napa Valley Restaurant Month preview night on January 24, 2015 with "Celebrate St. Helena...A Restaurant Roulette." Guests will enjoy a sparkling wine reception at Caldwell Snyder Gallery and at the end of the reception, will participate in a drawing to discover the restaurant where they will dine that evening. After-parties follow at Caldwell Snyder Gallery and Goose & Gander restaurant. Participating restaurants include Archetype, Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, Tra Vigne, Press, The Culinary Institute of America's Conservatory, Market, Cindy's Backstreet Kitchen, Goose & Gander, Cook St Helena, La Condesa, The Grill at Meadowood and Farmer & The Fox.

• Michelin star Chef Robert Curry of the Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil offers a two-course prix fixe lunch menu for $29 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity, Monday through Friday.

• Renowned Chef Larry Forgione's Conservatory Restaurant at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone offers a "Freshly Foraged 4-Course Dinner" for $47 per person, with an additional $20 per person wine pairing, exclusive of tax and gratuity designed by Master Sommelier Robert Bath.

• The Grill at Meadowood Napa Valley offers a two-course lunch for $30 per person, or a three-course dinner for $50 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity. Both are available with a wine pairing option.

Calistoga

• At Solbar at Solage, Michelin star Chef Brandon Sharp will feature weekday specials Sunday through Thursday. Offers change daily and include 50 percent off Club Solage member wines, oysters shucked to order, a lounge menu by the bocce courts and Chef's special fried chicken.

• During the month of February 2015 Hotel d'Amici Ristorante will offer its special Thursday night Menu Fisso nightly. Every week will focus on a different Italian region and the four-course meal includes antipasti, primi, secondi and dolce for $38 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Lodging Packages

Napa Valley's gracious hoteliers and cozy Bed & Breakfast Inns have made it easier to stay a little longer for even more legendary culinary experiences with "dine-and-stay" lodging packages, offering comfort and pampering after a day exploring the valley during "Cabernet Season." A highlight of offers include:

Napa

• The Napa River Inn offers a "Dinner is on us!" package, which includes $100 dining credit at nearby restaurants for each night's stay.

Yountville

• Villagio Inn & Spa offers a "Winterscape in Yountville" package, which includes two nights accommodations for two, "Chef's Choice" lunch for two at Michael Chiarello's Bottega Napa Valley, one autographed copy of one of Michael Chiarello cookbooks, two 50-minute wellness massages at Spa Villagio, daily Champagne breakfast and Afternoon Tea service, and a welcome bottle of wine. Rates start at $799 per night, exclusive of tax. Some restrictions apply.

St. Helena

• St. Helena's Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer offers a Max and Relax two-night experience and balance package for $859 per night, exclusive of tax, with a two-night minimum stay.

Calistoga

• The Mount View Hotel & Spa in Calistoga offers a "Stay, Wine & Dine" package, which includes an overnight stay and a four-course pre fixe menu at Barolo Italian restaurant. Rates start at $249 per night, exclusive of tax and gratuity.

For more information on Napa Valley Restaurant Month, please visit http://www.VisitNapaValley.com.