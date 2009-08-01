Induction Cooking: Smart Cooktops

The latest models offer more precision thanks to high-tech sensors.
Audible Alert
The Bosch signals when a pan is heated to the correct temperature. From $2,000; boschappliances.com.
Deep-Frying Specialist
Gaggenau’s combination deep-frying sensor and pan keep oil at the right temperature. $4,500; gaggenau.com.
Infrared Technology
Thermador’s infrared beam measures and maintains consistent range heat. From $2,750; thermador.com.
The Best in Induction Cooking:
