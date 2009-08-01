Induction Cooking: New High-Tech Ranges

Superfast Boiling

Kenmore Elite has a Power Boost setting to speed boiling and a 10-inch burner to fit large pans. The oven can hold four turkeys and three pies. $3,200; kenmore.com.

Infrared Broiling

Available in 24 colors, Viking’s range has a superhot infrared broiler and a convection oven to evenly distribute heat. From $6,250; vikingrange.com.

Multitasking Range

A separate warming zone on the GE Profile stovetop, in addition to four induction burners and a warming drawer, help the ultrabusy cook. $3,300; geappliances.com.

The Best in Induction Cooking:

Induction Cooking: Equipment Picks Smart Cooktops Friendly Cookware