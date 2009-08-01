Induction Cooking: Induction-Friendly Cookware

These great new pans all work with induction. To tell if a pan is induction-ready, hold a magnet to the bottom and see if it sticks.

Christine Quinlan
August 01, 2009

Cast Iron

The 10-inch enameled grill pan from Lodge is great for searing steaks and making panini. $67 for pan, $33 for panini press; lodgemfg.com.

High Design

Star British architect John Pawson created sleek, easy-to-clean pans for Belgium’s 100-year-old Demeyere. From $265; bloomingdales.com.

Nonstick

Scanpan CTX pans, made from recycled metal, are so durable even steel utensils won’t scratch them. From $100; surlatable.com.

The Best in Induction Cooking:

New Appliance EssentialsInduction Cooking: Ranges, Cooktops & Cookware High-Tech RangesHigh-Tech Ranges Smart CooktopsSmart Cooktops

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up