Induction Cooking: Induction-Friendly Cookware

These great new pans all work with induction. To tell if a pan is induction-ready, hold a magnet to the bottom and see if it sticks.
Cast Iron
The 10-inch enameled grill pan from Lodge is great for searing steaks and making panini. $67 for pan, $33 for panini press; lodgemfg.com.
High Design
Star British architect John Pawson created sleek, easy-to-clean pans for Belgium’s 100-year-old Demeyere. From $265; bloomingdales.com.
Nonstick
Scanpan CTX pans, made from recycled metal, are so durable even steel utensils won’t scratch them. From $100; surlatable.com.
The Best in Induction Cooking:
