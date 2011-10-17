April 2003

Soups & Starters
Barley Soup with Porcini Mushrooms
Classic Fish Stock
Creamy Artichoke and Sunchoke Soup
Lettuce Soup with Watercress-Herb Puree
Risi e Bisi with Pancetta
Seared Scallop Salad with Asparagus and Scallions
Soup of Bitter Greens with Cheese Dumplings
Spicy Clams with Tomatoes
Steamed Squid and Shrimp Salad with Arugula
Sweet Shrimp with Creamy Semolina
Salads, Vegetables & Beans
Arugula Salad With Potatoes and Green Beans
Braised Summer Squash
Homey Borlotti Bean Stew
Moroccan Arugula Salad With Beets and Ricotta Salata
Roasted Radicchio
Savory Escarole with Anchovies
Sweet-and-Sour Vegetable Caponatina
Young Green Bean, Anchovy and Potato Salad
Eggs & Cheese
Baked Egg and Asparagus Gratins
Frittata with Fresh Herbs
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwiches with Fried Eggs
Pan-Fried Cheese with Salsa Verde
Rolled Egg White Omelet with Wild Mushrooms
Smoked Salmon and Chopped Egg Sandwiches
Soft-Cooked Eggs and Artichokes in Broth
Pizza, Polenta & Pasta
Arugula and Gorgonzola Pizza
Baked Polenta with Parmesan
Creamy Spaghetti Carbonara
Hearty Lamb Ragù with Rigatoni
Linguine with Fresh Tomatoes, Basil and Garlic
Polenta Squares with Sautéed Broccoli Rabe and Pancetta
Ricotta Cavatelli with Bacon and Zucchini
Venetian Spaghetti with Sardines
Meat
Herbed Pork Involtini
Pancetta-Wrapped Roast Leg of Lamb
Roasted Veal Loin
Veal Stew with Rosemary and Lemon
Fish & Shellfish
Fisherman's Stew
Italian Tuna Salad Sandwiches with Black-Olive Dressing
Whole Roasted Sea Bass with Potatoes and Olives
Desserts
Bittersweet Chocolate Tart with Coffee Mascarpone Cream
Crispy Apple and Pine Nut Fritters
Espresso Granita with Whipped Cream
Jasmine Floating Island
Molded Mocha-Marsala Semifreddo
Simple Meringues
