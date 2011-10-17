April 2003

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Soups & Starters
Barley Soup with Porcini Mushrooms
Classic Fish Stock
Creamy Artichoke and Sunchoke Soup
Lettuce Soup with Watercress-Herb Puree
Risi e Bisi with Pancetta
Seared Scallop Salad with Asparagus and Scallions
Soup of Bitter Greens with Cheese Dumplings
Spicy Clams with Tomatoes
Steamed Squid and Shrimp Salad with Arugula
Sweet Shrimp with Creamy Semolina

Salads, Vegetables & Beans
Arugula Salad With Potatoes and Green Beans
Braised Summer Squash
Homey Borlotti Bean Stew
Moroccan Arugula Salad With Beets and Ricotta Salata
Roasted Radicchio
Savory Escarole with Anchovies
Sweet-and-Sour Vegetable Caponatina
Young Green Bean, Anchovy and Potato Salad


Eggs & Cheese
Baked Egg and Asparagus Gratins
Frittata with Fresh Herbs
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwiches with Fried Eggs
Pan-Fried Cheese with Salsa Verde
Rolled Egg White Omelet with Wild Mushrooms
Smoked Salmon and Chopped Egg Sandwiches
Soft-Cooked Eggs and Artichokes in Broth

Pizza, Polenta & Pasta
Arugula and Gorgonzola Pizza
Baked Polenta with Parmesan
Creamy Spaghetti Carbonara
Hearty Lamb Ragù with Rigatoni
Linguine with Fresh Tomatoes, Basil and Garlic
Polenta Squares with Sautéed Broccoli Rabe and Pancetta
Ricotta Cavatelli with Bacon and Zucchini
Venetian Spaghetti with Sardines

Meat
Herbed Pork Involtini
Pancetta-Wrapped Roast Leg of Lamb
Roasted Veal Loin
Veal Stew with Rosemary and Lemon

Fish & Shellfish
Fisherman's Stew
Italian Tuna Salad Sandwiches with Black-Olive Dressing
Whole Roasted Sea Bass with Potatoes and Olives

Desserts
Bittersweet Chocolate Tart with Coffee Mascarpone Cream
Crispy Apple and Pine Nut Fritters
Espresso Granita with Whipped Cream
Jasmine Floating Island
Molded Mocha-Marsala Semifreddo
Simple Meringues

