Improvising a Main Salad

When you’re inventing your own salads, it’s easy to be inspired by fresh summer produce—and hard to make mistakes if you follow a few general rules.

Match assertive greens (arugula, dandelion, chicory, endive, frisée and radicchio) with strong-flavored dressings and hearty ingredients, such as beef or sausage.

Coat milder greens (romaine, Boston, Bibb and red-leaf lettuces, as well as mung bean, alfalfa and sunflower sprouts) with subtle dressings that won’t overpower them.

Play with textures and temperatures—cool, lacy greens with warm goat cheese in crisp phyllo or just-grilled beef with citrus.

For tossed salads, use ingredients of similar size and weight; heavy items will fall to the bottom of the bowl as you toss.

Serve salads based on starches, such as pasta, rice, potatoes, bread or grains, at room temperature, not chilled.

Don’t be afraid to use meat, seafood or poultry straight from the grill.