Ideal Antipasto Wines

Mario Batali and Michael Chiarello compete to make the best first courses. They both win.

Brett Martin
October 01, 2000

Mario Batali says

“I think the wines that work best with my antipasti are young, fruit-forward ones from Friuli and Chianti. If you want a white, I’d recommend the 1999 Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio. If you’d rather drink red, go with the 1998 Castello di Ama Chianti Classico.”

Michael Chiarello says

“I’m with Mario: Both Pinot Grigio and Sangiovese, the Chianti Classico grape, are great with antipasti. Good Napa Valley wines made with those varieties would be the 1999 Long Vineyards Pinot Grigio and the 1998 Staglin Stagliano Sangiovese.”

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up