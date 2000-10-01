Ideal Antipasto Wines

Mario Batali says

“I think the wines that work best with my antipasti are young, fruit-forward ones from Friuli and Chianti. If you want a white, I’d recommend the 1999 Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio. If you’d rather drink red, go with the 1998 Castello di Ama Chianti Classico.”

Michael Chiarello says

“I’m with Mario: Both Pinot Grigio and Sangiovese, the Chianti Classico grape, are great with antipasti. Good Napa Valley wines made with those varieties would be the 1999 Long Vineyards Pinot Grigio and the 1998 Staglin Stagliano Sangiovese.”