To connoisseurs, dumping a pot of hot coffee into a glass of ice is unthinkable. Here, a guide to serious cold drinks.
Coffee Bar Hot Spots
Photo © Kelly Ishikawa
Sightglass Coffee
Brothers Jerad and Justin Morrison serve cold-brewed, spice-infused Verve coffee at their San Francisco roastery. Photo © Kelly Ishikawa
Peregrine Espresso
This Washington, DC, shop uses the Japanese method, brewing hot coffee slowly over ice. Syrups like lemon-jasmine are house-made.
New Tools for the Coffee Obsessed
Photo © Hector Sanchez
1. Bean
Bodum's new Bean iced-coffee maker steeps ground coffee in cold water overnight; push down the plunger, French pressstyle, in the morning. $30; bodumusa.com.
2. Buono Kettle
The Japanese company Hario has launched an iced-coffee maker, the Fretta ($36), to use with its long-spouted Buono kettle. $59; hariousa.com.
3. Range Server
Hario's new glass pitcher can be used for brewing hot coffee or serving it cold. $25; hariousa.com.
Iced Coffee Brewing Method
The Japanese method of brewing iced coffee works best with fruit-forward beans roasted on the lighter end of the spectrum, like those from East Africa. The farmer-friendly company Crop to Cup has even created an Iced African blend specifically for this technique. $9.50 for 10 oz; croptocup.com.
