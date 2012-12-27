Coffee Bar Hot Spots

Photo © Kelly Ishikawa

Brothers Jerad and Justin Morrison serve cold-brewed, spice-infused Verve coffee at their San Francisco roastery. Photo © Kelly Ishikawa

This Washington, DC, shop uses the Japanese method, brewing hot coffee slowly over ice. Syrups like lemon-jasmine are house-made.

New Tools for the Coffee Obsessed

Photo © Hector Sanchez

1. Bean

Bodum's new Bean iced-coffee maker steeps ground coffee in cold water overnight; push down the plunger, French pressstyle, in the morning. $30; bodumusa.com.

2. Buono Kettle

The Japanese company Hario has launched an iced-coffee maker, the Fretta ($36), to use with its long-spouted Buono kettle. $59; hariousa.com.

3. Range Server

Hario's new glass pitcher can be used for brewing hot coffee or serving it cold. $25; hariousa.com.

Iced Coffee Brewing Method

The Japanese method of brewing iced coffee works best with fruit-forward beans roasted on the lighter end of the spectrum, like those from East Africa. The farmer-friendly company Crop to Cup has even created an Iced African blend specifically for this technique. $9.50 for 10 oz; croptocup.com.

Great Coffee Recipes & Content:

