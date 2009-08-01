Ice Cream Sundae Potluck

Invite friends to make the toppings for this indulgent party—peanut brittle mixed with crispy rice cereal, fresh blueberry sauce and an over-the-top mix of crushed chocolate-covered pretzels, cookie crumbs and more.
Chocolate Avalanche
Total: 5 min
Mix equal parts mini chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles and chocolate cookie crumbs with coarsely chopped chocolate-covered coffee beans and coarsely chopped chocolate-covered pretzels. —Melissa Rubel
Scoop with Style
Iittala Ice Cream Scoop
Created for professional precision; makes perfect ice cream spheres. $15; fitzsu.com.
Jonathan Adler "Acapulco" Bowl
For holding toppings, with a retro print on melamine. $10; jonathanadler.com.
Wooden Spoons
Like oversize versions of the sampling spoons used in ice cream shops—but made with sustainable birch. $12; anthropologie.com.
