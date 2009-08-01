Ice Cream Sundae Potluck

Plus: Summer Parties

Chocolate Avalanche

Total: 5 min

Mix equal parts mini chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles and chocolate cookie crumbs with coarsely chopped chocolate-covered coffee beans and coarsely chopped chocolate-covered pretzels. —Melissa Rubel

Scoop with Style

Iittala Ice Cream Scoop

Created for professional precision; makes perfect ice cream spheres. $15; fitzsu.com.

Jonathan Adler "Acapulco" Bowl

For holding toppings, with a retro print on melamine. $10; jonathanadler.com.

Wooden Spoons

Like oversize versions of the sampling spoons used in ice cream shops—but made with sustainable birch. $12; anthropologie.com.

