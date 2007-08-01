Ice Cream Equation

Sharp scooper

Calphalon's new 3-Way Ice Cream Scoop, with a trio of curved points, makes short work of hard ice cream ($10; calphalon.com).

Spicy

Neal Gottlieb's intense Dad's Cardamom at Three Twins in San Rafael, California (641 Del Ganado Rd.; 415-492-8946).

Fruity

Former Le Cirque pastry chef Patrice Caillot's creamy strawberry at Las Vegas's Ice Dessert Boutique (6625 S. Valley View Blvd.; 702-458-3982).

Nutty

Jerry Perez and Ana Orselli's exceptional gianduja (hazelnut-chocolate) at Mora Iced Creamery on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle (139 Madrone Ln.; 206-855-8822).

Cool bowls

Floater's boldly colorful InsideOut bowls have an unusual texture: a hard plastic exterior with a soft plastic interior ($9; roseandradish.com).