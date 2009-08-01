Ice Cream Alert

Courtesy of Zak Designs

Cold Storage

Finally, an effective way to bring ice cream to the beach or park. The insulated Ice Cream Tubbie from Zak Designs has a freezable lid that helps keep contents from melting for up to 90 minutes (we tested it). $13; zak.com.

© Jesse Friedman. Courtesy of Beerandnosh.com

Best New Ice Cream Shops

San Francisco

Humphry Slocombe Staffers sell quirky, delicious flavors like Secret Breakfast— bourbon ice cream with cornflakes.

Nashville

Pied Piper Creamery Are You There God? It’s Me, Margarita—that’s the key lime sherbet from Jenny Piper’s new parlor in East Nashville.

New York City

Jacques Torres Ice Cream The pastry and chocolate guru now sells ice cream with toppings like chocolate-covered Cheerios.

Taste-Tested: Supermarket Ice Creams

Artisans aren’t the only ones creating innovative ice creams. The F&W staff tasted and loved the four new supermarket introductions below, for everyone from the Frappuccino addict to the vegan.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Pint-Size Coffee

Starbucks’s new flavors are inspired by drinks like their Mocha Frappuccino. $4 for 16 oz; starbucksicecream.com.

Courtesy of Sheerbliss

Bite-Size Bliss

The latest from SheerBliss: chocolate-covered ice cream bonbons. $5 for 6 oz; sheerblissicecream.com.

Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs

Minimalist Style

Milk, cream, sugar, eggs plus one flavoring define Häagen-Dazs’s new “five” line. $4.50 for 14 oz; haagen-dazs.com.

Courtesy of Turtle Mountain

Deliciously Vegan

Turtle Mountain makes its Purely Decadent pints with lush coconut milk. $4 for 16 oz; turtlemountain.com.

