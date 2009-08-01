Ice Cream Alert

Artisanal-ice-cream trucks, cool new supermarket flavors and more.
Cold Storage
Finally, an effective way to bring ice cream to the beach or park. The insulated Ice Cream Tubbie from Zak Designs has a freezable lid that helps keep contents from melting for up to 90 minutes (we tested it). $13; zak.com.
Best New Ice Cream Shops
San Francisco
Humphry Slocombe Staffers sell quirky, delicious flavors like Secret Breakfast— bourbon ice cream with cornflakes.
Nashville
Pied Piper Creamery Are You There God? It’s Me, Margarita—that’s the key lime sherbet from Jenny Piper’s new parlor in East Nashville.
New York City
Jacques Torres Ice Cream The pastry and chocolate guru now sells ice cream with toppings like chocolate-covered Cheerios.
Taste-Tested: Supermarket Ice Creams
Artisans aren’t the only ones creating innovative ice creams. The F&W staff tasted and loved the four new supermarket introductions below, for everyone from the Frappuccino addict to the vegan.
Pint-Size Coffee
Starbucks’s new flavors are inspired by drinks like their Mocha Frappuccino. $4 for 16 oz; starbucksicecream.com.
Bite-Size Bliss
The latest from SheerBliss: chocolate-covered ice cream bonbons. $5 for 6 oz; sheerblissicecream.com.
Minimalist Style
Milk, cream, sugar, eggs plus one flavoring define Häagen-Dazs’s new “five” line. $4.50 for 14 oz; haagen-dazs.com.
Deliciously Vegan
Turtle Mountain makes its Purely Decadent pints with lush coconut milk. $4 for 16 oz; turtlemountain.com.
