How to Shuck an Oyster or Clam

Jacques Pépin demonstrates an easy way to shuck oysters and clams. Plus, F&W’s best recipes for the tasty bivalves.
In this article:
- Jacques Pépin's Tips for Shucking Oysters and Clams
- Step-by-Step: Shucking Oysters
- Oyster and Clam Recipes
How to Shuck an Oyster
Jacques Pépin demonstrates how to shuck an oyster.
How to Shuck a Clam
Jacques Pépin explains the traditional way to shuck a clam, and shares an insider technique that he prefers.
Slideshow: How to Shuck Oysters
Here, four steps for shucking oysters at home.
Recipes for Shucked Oysters & Clams
Oysters on the Half Shell with Rosé Mignonette
Great oysters are delicious “naked,“ as Island Creek founder Skip Bennett says, but sometimes chef Jeremy Sewall dresses them up with a mignonette (vinegar sauce) like this one, made with sparkling rosé.
Oysters Rocafella
Mario Carbone tops these freshly shucked oysters with a tangy vinegar-shallot mignonette, plus a Champagne-infused foam and frozen Champagne grapes.
Grilled Oysters Casino
Oysters update the eastern seaboard classic clams Casino. The briny shucked oysters and smoky bacon are enhanced by a sparkling wine or crisp, acidic white.
Baked Stuffed Clams
In a pinch, have your fishmonger shuck the clams for you.
Cherrystone Clam Ceviche
This spicy, refreshing seviche delivers a hit of briny, sweet clam flavor. When shucking the clams, be sure to keep their liquor and keep the shells, for serving.