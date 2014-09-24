How to Shuck an Oyster or Clam

Jacques Pépin demonstrates an easy way to shuck oysters and clams. Plus, F&W’s best recipes for the tasty bivalves.

Food & Wine
September 24, 2014

How to Shuck an Oyster

Jacques Pépin demonstrates how to shuck an oyster.


How to Shuck a Clam

Jacques Pépin explains the traditional way to shuck a clam, and shares an insider technique that he prefers.


Slideshow: How to Shuck Oysters

Here, four steps for shucking oysters at home.How to Shuck Oysters

Recipes for Shucked Oysters & Clams

Oysters on the Half Shell Recipe

Oysters on the Half Shell with Rosé Mignonette

Great oysters are delicious “naked,“ as Island Creek founder Skip Bennett says, but sometimes chef Jeremy Sewall dresses them up with a mignonette (vinegar sauce) like this one, made with sparkling rosé. Oysters Rocafella Recipe

Oysters Rocafella

Mario Carbone tops these freshly shucked oysters with a tangy vinegar-shallot mignonette, plus a Champagne-infused foam and frozen Champagne grapes.

Grilled Oysters Casino

Oysters update the eastern seaboard classic clams Casino. The briny shucked oysters and smoky bacon are enhanced by a sparkling wine or crisp, acidic white.

Baked Stuffed Clams

In a pinch, have your fishmonger shuck the clams for you.

Cherrystone Clam Ceviche

This spicy, refreshing seviche delivers a hit of briny, sweet clam flavor. When shucking the clams, be sure to keep their liquor and keep the shells, for serving.

