How to Shuck an Oyster or Clam

How to Shuck an Oyster

Jacques Pépin demonstrates how to shuck an oyster.





How to Shuck a Clam

Jacques Pépin explains the traditional way to shuck a clam, and shares an insider technique that he prefers.





Here, four steps for shucking oysters at home.





Recipes for Shucked Oysters & Clams

Great oysters are delicious “naked,“ as Island Creek founder Skip Bennett says, but sometimes chef Jeremy Sewall dresses them up with a mignonette (vinegar sauce) like this one, made with sparkling rosé.

Mario Carbone tops these freshly shucked oysters with a tangy vinegar-shallot mignonette, plus a Champagne-infused foam and frozen Champagne grapes.

Oysters update the eastern seaboard classic clams Casino. The briny shucked oysters and smoky bacon are enhanced by a sparkling wine or crisp, acidic white.

In a pinch, have your fishmonger shuck the clams for you.

This spicy, refreshing seviche delivers a hit of briny, sweet clam flavor. When shucking the clams, be sure to keep their liquor and keep the shells, for serving.