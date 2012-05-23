How to Sharpen a Knife and Other Skills

Jacques Pépin demonstrates essential knife skills, from sharpening to chopping.

Food & Wine
May 22, 2012

In this Article

How to Sharpen a Knife

A sharp knife makes prep work easy. Here’s how to sharpen a knife with a sharpening stone or an electric knife sharpener.


How to Chop

Jacques Pépin reveals the best chopping techniques for speed and safety.


How to Prep Fruit

How to peel and prep oranges, lemons, apples and more.


How to Prep Vegetables

Jacques Pépin demonstrates proper technique for prepping leeks, potatoes, peppers and other vegetables.

slideshow Slideshow: Choosing the Best Kitchen Knives

Best Kitchen Knives

F&W recommends sturdy and sharp kitchen knives—including an excellent, well-balanced $10 blade.

Tips on How to Sharpen a Knife and More

A Knife Skills Primer

Step-by-step illustrations of basic knife skills.

Chef Tips on Sharpening a Knife

Sotohiro Kosugi of New York City’s Soto shares how he keeps his sushi blades perfectly honed.

Japanese Knife Guide

American cooks have gone mad for lightweight, supersharp Japanese chef’s knives. F&W tested more than 100 widely available ones to find the best.

Knives 101

Tips on buying and caring for knives.


