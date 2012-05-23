How to Sharpen a Knife and Other Skills

Jacques Pépin demonstrates essential knife skills, from sharpening to chopping.
In this Article
- Video: Jacques Pépin on How to Sharpen a Knife
- Video: How to Chop
- Video: How to Cut Fruit
- Video: How to Cut Vegetables
- Kitchen Knives to Buy
- Basic Knife Skills Primer
- Knife & Kitchen Tool Tips
How to Sharpen a Knife
A sharp knife makes prep work easy. Here’s how to sharpen a knife with a sharpening stone or an electric knife sharpener.
How to Chop
Jacques Pépin reveals the best chopping techniques for speed and safety.
How to Prep Fruit
How to peel and prep oranges, lemons, apples and more.
How to Prep Vegetables
Jacques Pépin demonstrates proper technique for prepping leeks, potatoes, peppers and other vegetables.
