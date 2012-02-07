How to Mince Garlic

In this article:

Peeling, Crushing and Chopping Garlic

Jacques Pépin reveals brilliant shortcuts for prepping garlic.





Recipes for Minced Garlic

To give roasted chicken extra flavor, Grant Achatz not only rubs a delicious butter with minced garlic under the breast skin, but also packs the cavity with more garlic, plus thyme sprigs and lemon quarters.

This exquisite, supersimple version of linguine con vongole is packed with four cloves of minced garlic and a judicious amount of crushed red pepper.

This garlicky bread is perfect for dipping, or on its own.

