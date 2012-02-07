How to Mince Garlic

The legendary Jacques Pépin reveals the best garlic prep techniques. Plus, delicious recipes that star garlic.
In this article:
Peeling, Crushing and Chopping Garlic
Jacques Pépin reveals brilliant shortcuts for prepping garlic.
Recipes for Minced Garlic
Roasted Chicken with Garlic-Thyme Butter
To give roasted chicken extra flavor, Grant Achatz not only rubs a delicious butter with minced garlic under the breast skin, but also packs the cavity with more garlic, plus thyme sprigs and lemon quarters.
Spaghetti with Clams and Garlic
This exquisite, supersimple version of linguine con vongole is packed with four cloves of minced garlic and a judicious amount of crushed red pepper.
Garlic Bread
This garlicky bread is perfect for dipping, or on its own.