How to Make Pie Crust and Other Pastry Dough Recipes

In this article:





How to Make Pie Crust

Jacques Pépin makes pie dough in a food processor, then rolls it out to bake.

How to Make Sweet Pastry Dough

Sweet dough, also known as pâte sucrée, bakes into a buttery pastry that’s perfect for tarts and fruit pies. Here, Pépin makes the classic dough.

How to Make Puff Pastry

Jacques Pépin demonstrates how to make flaky puff pastry at home.

A Baker’s Perfect Pie Pastry Tips

Senior recipe developer Grace Parisi has perfected her pie crust-making technique. Here, she shares her best tips.





Tips for Making a Puff-Pastry Shell

Three easy steps for making a stellar puff pastry tart shell. Plus, easy recipes for delicious tart fillings, from caramelized bananas to plums sautéed in Chambord, a black raspberry liqueur.





Favorite Pies and Tarts

For this iconic dessert, Grace Parisi fills flaky pie crust with a mix of Granny Smith, Pink Lady and Golden Delicious apples.

Grant Achatz’s dessert, inspired by his mom’s, is as straightforward as it gets, with a melt-in-your-mouth all-shortening pie crust and a lightly sweetened pear filling with just a hint of spice.

When you slice into this delicious pie, don’t be surprised by the gap between the filling and the top crust. This happens when a pie is baked at high heat because the crust sets before the fruit in the filling has cooked down.

This is the flakiest, easiest, best pie crust we’ve ever tested. Master chef Jacques Pépin has created a virtually fail-safe recipe that is completely hassle-free.

To make sure the pastry stays crisp and flaky, Jacques Pépin arranges the raspberries on top no more than 30 minutes before serving. The jam not only sets the berries in place, it also adds flavor intensity and gives them a beautiful shine.





More Delicious Pie Recipes

America’s Best Pie Spots Pies and Tarts Savory Pies and Tarts