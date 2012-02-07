In this article:

How to Make Meringue

Jacques Pépin makes classic meringue and pipes it onto a baking sheet.





How to Separate an Egg

Jacques Pépin reveals an easy way to separate eggs and identifies a common mistake.





Slideshow: Lesson in French Cookies







Pastry genius François Payard shows designer Jason Wu how to make macarons, the popular French meringue sandwich cookies.





Delicious Meringue Dessert Recipes

This extraordinary dessert, made with crisp chocolate-hazelnut meringue and whipped cream, is surprisingly simple to make.

Ferran Adrià calls these fun and easy meringue-coated fruit skewers "Chupa Chups Julio Verne" or "Jules Verne Lollipops," presumably because they resemble something from an old-fashioned science fiction movie.

In her version of lemon meringue pie, Gale Gand layers sheets of sugared phyllo dough with tart lemon curd and a brown-sugar meringue.

The kiwis and mango that fill these airy, low-fat meringues are high in vitamin C and other antioxidants. Passion fruit seeds add tartness and intense tropical flavor.

Karen Hatfield tops rich, chocolaty cupcakes with a fluffy swirl of espresso meringue and a dusting of cocoa powder.

Delicate and substantial at the same time, Nick Malgieri’s pistachio-topped coconut meringues are chewy on the inside and crisp on the outside. For the best results, bake them on a dry day: Humidity can make meringues disappointingly soft.

