Here, the best meringue dessert recipes, from traditional macarons to an impressive meringue cake. Plus, Jacques Pépin demonstrates great techniques for making meringue.
In this article:
- Video: Jacques Pépin on How to Make and Pipe Meringue
- Video: Jacques Pépin’s Tips for Separating Eggs
How to Make Meringue
Jacques Pépin makes classic meringue and pipes it onto a baking sheet.
How to Separate an Egg
Jacques Pépin reveals an easy way to separate eggs and identifies a common mistake.
Slideshow: Lesson in French Cookies
Pastry genius François Payard shows designer Jason Wu how to make macarons, the popular French meringue sandwich cookies.
Delicious Meringue Dessert Recipes
Hazelnut-and-Chocolate Meringue Cake
This extraordinary dessert, made with crisp chocolate-hazelnut meringue and whipped cream, is surprisingly simple to make.
Fruit Meringue Kebabs
Ferran Adrià calls these fun and easy meringue-coated fruit skewers "Chupa Chups Julio Verne" or "Jules Verne Lollipops," presumably because they resemble something from an old-fashioned science fiction movie.
Not Your Usual Lemon Meringue Pie
In her version of lemon meringue pie, Gale Gand layers sheets of sugared phyllo dough with tart lemon curd and a brown-sugar meringue.
Coconut Pavlovas with Tropical Fruit
The kiwis and mango that fill these airy, low-fat meringues are high in vitamin C and other antioxidants. Passion fruit seeds add tartness and intense tropical flavor.
Devil’s Food Cupcakes with Espresso Meringue
Karen Hatfield tops rich, chocolaty cupcakes with a fluffy swirl of espresso meringue and a dusting of cocoa powder.
Coconut-Pistachio Meringues
Delicate and substantial at the same time, Nick Malgieri’s pistachio-topped coconut meringues are chewy on the inside and crisp on the outside. For the best results, bake them on a dry day: Humidity can make meringues disappointingly soft.