How to Make Mayonnaise

It’s easy to make mayonnaise at home. Here, foolproof recipes, plus tips from master chef Jacques Pépin.
In this article:
How to Make Homemade Mayonnaise
Legendary chef Jacques Pépin demystifies homemade mayo—and reveals a trick for speeding up the process.
Separating Eggs
Jacques Pépin reveals an easy way to separate eggs and identifies a common mistake.
Recipes for Mayonnaise
Lemon-Dijon Mayonnaise
"When it’s made fresh," says Paul Virant, "plain mayonnaise is a great little sauce"—a savory complement to grilled chicken, pork or even asparagus. For added punch, Virant suggests adding finely grated fresh horseradish and Sriracha chile-garlic sauce to the processor before adding the oil.
Garlic Mayonnaise
Use this garlicky mayonnaise to top Steven Satterfield’s White Bean Stew.
Boiled Shrimp with Spicy Mayonnaise
Mustard and white pepper amp up the heat in this homemade mayo for shrimp.
BLTs on Toasted Brioche with Aioli and Basil
Texture is the key to Suzanne Goin’s terrific BLT. She bakes rather than fries the bacon strips, which keeps them from getting too crisp, and uses a creamy mayonnaise made with raw egg yolks.
Le Grand Aioli
The feast known as Le Grand Aioli is a rather simple meal of boiled fish and vegetables; the aioli—that golden garlic-scented mayonnaise—is what turns the meal into a gastronomic celebration.
Grilled Trout with Lemon-Caper Mayonnaise
Spreading a little mayonnaise on a thin, white, flaky fish like trout before grilling keeps it moist and adds rich flavor.
