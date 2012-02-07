How to Make Mayonnaise

In this article:

How to Make Homemade Mayonnaise

Legendary chef Jacques Pépin demystifies homemade mayo—and reveals a trick for speeding up the process.





Separating Eggs

Jacques Pépin reveals an easy way to separate eggs and identifies a common mistake.





Recipes for Mayonnaise

"When it’s made fresh," says Paul Virant, "plain mayonnaise is a great little sauce"—a savory complement to grilled chicken, pork or even asparagus. For added punch, Virant suggests adding finely grated fresh horseradish and Sriracha chile-garlic sauce to the processor before adding the oil.

Use this garlicky mayonnaise to top Steven Satterfield’s White Bean Stew.

Mustard and white pepper amp up the heat in this homemade mayo for shrimp.

Texture is the key to Suzanne Goin’s terrific BLT. She bakes rather than fries the bacon strips, which keeps them from getting too crisp, and uses a creamy mayonnaise made with raw egg yolks.

The feast known as Le Grand Aioli is a rather simple meal of boiled fish and vegetables; the aioli—that golden garlic-scented mayonnaise—is what turns the meal into a gastronomic celebration.

Spreading a little mayonnaise on a thin, white, flaky fish like trout before grilling keeps it moist and adds rich flavor.



Slideshow: Homemade Condiments







Superb homemade condiment recipes, from golden yellow mustard to chipotle mayonnaise and more.



