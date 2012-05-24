Here, legendary chef Jacques Pépin reveals tips for making perfect hard- and soft-boiled eggs. Plus, delicious F&W recipes that call for them.
How to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs
These techniques lead to perfectly yellow yolks and make peeling a breeze.
How to Make Soft-Boiled Eggs
Jacques Pépin shows how to make perfect soft-boiled eggs.
How to Cook Eggs in an Immersion Circulator
An immersion circulator cooks eggs to an incredibly soft, creamy consistency.
Recipes for Hard-Boiled Eggs
Deviled-Egg Spread
Chef Katie Lee deconstructs the retro hors d’oeuvre, blending hard-boiled eggs with mustard and mayonnaise so it’s more like an egg salad that she can spread on toasts.
Tomato and Garlic Dip
The iconic Andalucian salmorejo is essentially a superthick gazpacho, made with plenty of ripe tomatoes, garlic and olive oil. Invariably, it’s topped with chopped hard-boiled eggs and ham and served with fried eggplant or toasted country bread.
Hard-Cooked Eggs with Crisp Anchovy Crumbs
The hard-boiled eggs and anchovy mayonnaise for this easy appetizer can be refrigerated separately overnight.
Hard-Boiled Egg Sandwiches with Anchovies and Capers
A favorite among the F&W test kitchen staff, this sensational recipe blends hard boiled eggs with flavorful Italian ingredients.
