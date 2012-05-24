In this article:

How to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs

These techniques lead to perfectly yellow yolks and make peeling a breeze.





How to Make Soft-Boiled Eggs

Jacques Pépin shows how to make perfect soft-boiled eggs.

How to Cook Eggs in an Immersion Circulator

An immersion circulator cooks eggs to an incredibly soft, creamy consistency.





Recipes for Hard-Boiled Eggs

Chef Katie Lee deconstructs the retro hors d’oeuvre, blending hard-boiled eggs with mustard and mayonnaise so it’s more like an egg salad that she can spread on toasts.

The iconic Andalucian salmorejo is essentially a superthick gazpacho, made with plenty of ripe tomatoes, garlic and olive oil. Invariably, it’s topped with chopped hard-boiled eggs and ham and served with fried eggplant or toasted country bread.

The hard-boiled eggs and anchovy mayonnaise for this easy appetizer can be refrigerated separately overnight.

A favorite among the F&W test kitchen staff, this sensational recipe blends hard boiled eggs with flavorful Italian ingredients.





Delicious dishes that make use of hard-boiled eggs.