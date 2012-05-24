How to Make Hard Boiled Eggs

Here, legendary chef Jacques Pépin reveals tips for making perfect hard- and soft-boiled eggs. Plus, delicious F&W recipes that call for them.

How to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs

These techniques lead to perfectly yellow yolks and make peeling a breeze. 


How to Make Soft-Boiled Eggs

Jacques Pépin shows how to make perfect soft-boiled eggs.RELATED: Soft-Boiled Scotch Eggs

 

How to Cook Eggs in an Immersion Circulator

 

An immersion circulator cooks eggs to an incredibly soft, creamy consistency. 

  


Recipes for Hard-Boiled Eggs

Chef Katie Lee deconstructs the retro hors d’oeuvre, blending hard-boiled eggs with mustard and mayonnaise so it’s more like an egg salad that she can spread on toasts.  Tomato and Garlic Dip

The iconic Andalucian salmorejo is essentially a superthick gazpacho, made with plenty of ripe tomatoes, garlic and olive oil. Invariably, it’s topped with chopped hard-boiled eggs and ham and served with fried eggplant or toasted country bread.  Hard-Cooked Eggs with Crisp Anchovy Crumbs

The hard-boiled eggs and anchovy mayonnaise for this easy appetizer can be refrigerated separately overnight. 

Hard-Boiled Egg Sandwiches with Anchovies and Capers

A favorite among the F&W test kitchen staff, this sensational recipe blends hard boiled eggs with flavorful Italian ingredients. 


