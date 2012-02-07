In this article:





How to Make Crêpes

Jacques Pépin shows how to make thin, perfect crépes.

Recipes for Crêpes

Chef Nichole Birdsall tops these crêpes with strawberries and a creamy, orangey sauce sweetened with a splash of Bonterra Muscat dessert wine.

While restaurants traditionally make the buttery, orange-flavored sauce for this famous dessert tableside from start to finish, Pépin finds it easier to prepare largely in advance when entertaining.

To give his crêpes a subtle, nutty flavor, Mike Price browns the butter for his batter. "Any jam will go with hazelnuts and chocolate," the chef says. "You can’t screw that up."

Pastry chef Nicole Krasinski adds sherry vinegar to make a tangy caramel sauce, which she drizzles over peach wedges and buttery-crisp crêpes.

The warm chocolate together with the strawberries makes these crépes a decadent dessert, but one that is not too overwhelming.





