How to Make Crêpes

Crêpes are fast to cook and impressive to serve. Jacques Pépin reveals tricks for making perfect crêpes every time. Plus, delicious F&W recipes.

February 06, 2012

How to Make Crêpes

Jacques Pépin shows how to make thin, perfect crépes. 

  

Recipes for Crêpes

Crêpes with Strawberries and Muscat-Yogurt Sauce

Crêpes with Strawberries and Muscat-Yogurt Sauce

Chef Nichole Birdsall tops these crêpes with strawberries and a creamy, orangey sauce sweetened with a splash of Bonterra Muscat dessert wine.  Crêpes Suzette

Crêpes Suzette

While restaurants traditionally make the buttery, orange-flavored sauce for this famous dessert tableside from start to finish, Pépin finds it easier to prepare largely in advance when entertaining.  Brown-Butter Crêpes with Nutella and Jam

Brown-Butter Crêpes with Nutella and Jam

To give his crêpes a subtle, nutty flavor, Mike Price browns the butter for his batter. "Any jam will go with hazelnuts and chocolate," the chef says. "You can’t screw that up." 

Cornmeal Crêpes with Peaches and Caramel

Pastry chef Nicole Krasinski adds sherry vinegar to make a tangy caramel sauce, which she drizzles over peach wedges and buttery-crisp crêpes. 

Chocolate-Strawberry Crêpes

The warm chocolate together with the strawberries makes these crépes a decadent dessert, but one that is not too overwhelming.  


Slideshow: Brunch Recipes

Brunch Recipes

 

 

Savory smoked salmon and cream cheese crêpes, plus more amazing brunch dishes.

 

  

  

  

 

