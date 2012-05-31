How to Make an Omelet

Basic or stuffed with fillings, omelets can be tough to perfect. Here, F&W's best recipes and proper cooking technique from legendary chef Jacques Pépin.

May 31, 2012

Jacques Pépin demonstrates how to make a creamy French-style omelet.

Food bloggers Aki Kamozawa and H. Alexander Talbot are beloved for their culinary innovations. Here, they share their method for making a fluffy omelet.

Delicious Omelet Recipes

The idea for this creamy-tangy omelet comes from a fish dish often on the dinner menu at Grace Restaurant that includes some of the same ingredients here: shiitake mushrooms and delicate fresh pea shoots.

Why does Thomas Keller make a one-egg omelet? Because the result is so much more delicate and alluring than the supersize omelets made with multiple eggs, especially with a creamy chanterelle filling.

Chef Laurent Manrique shares his fail-safe technique for making the perfect egg white omelet.

Easy Omelet Ideas

Seven ideas for fast, delicious omelet fillings from chefs Gayle Pirie and John Clark.

